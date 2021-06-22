US removes TikTok, WeChat from prohibited transactions list

On Monday, the US Commerce Department pledged to remove TikTok and WeChat from a list of prohibited transactions that were implemented in September to obstruct US downloads of both apps, reported Reuters.
The move comes after the Biden administration rescinded a series of executive orders earlier this month intended to ban Tencent-owned WeChat and TikTok. WeChat has been downloaded over 19 million times by users in the US and has grown to be a popular social platform.
Biden also ordered the Commerce Department to review national security risks posed by the apps and to recommend ways to protect US data accessible by foreign firms.
