US sanctions 31 Chinese entities

Washington’s latest addition of 31 Chinese companies, including a key supercomputing facility in Shanghai, to its export blacklist has thrust the next-generation computing technology into the centre of Sino-US rivalry, reports the South China Morning Post .

On Monday, the Biden administration restricted exports to Shanghai Supercomputing Technology Co—an enterprise jointly backed by the Shanghai Supercomputer Centre (SSC) and Chinese supercomputer maker Dawning Information Industry—accusing it of “acquiring and attempting to acquire” US-origin items to support China’s military modernisation.

“This entity has supported the operation of supercomputers located in the [People’s Republic of China], specifically by offering cloud-based supercomputing capabilities to support hypersonics research,” the Bureau of Industry and Security under the US Department of Commerce said in a statement.