US sanctions Chinese firms and executives active in contested South China Sea

The US unveiled a set of visa and export restrictions targeting Chinese state-owned companies and their executives involved in advancing Beijing’s territorial claims in the contested South China Sea, a new challenge to China involving the strategic waters, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Wednesday’s actions by the State and Commerce departments apply to a range of state-owned enterprises, including units of China Communications Construction Co., a leading contractor for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road initiative to develop infrastructure and trade links across Asia, Africa and beyond.

The US added 24 Chinese companies active in the South China Sea—including five CCCC subsidiaries—to a Commerce Department list that restricts American companies from supplying US-origin technology to them without a license. The State Department said it was rendering ineligible for US visas a group of unspecified executives whom Washington alleges have been involved in malign activities in the South China Sea.