US sanctions limit DJI’s access to software tools

The world’s largest drone-maker DJI Technology has verified claims that Figma, a California-based software design startup, has ended service provisions to the Chinese company due to the sanctions put in place by the US government, reports Caixin . The Shenzhen-based drone manufacturer said that it was informed by Figma in a recent email that its access to the company’s software would be blocked “in compliance with US laws” as DJI “is named in US issued sanctions.”

“We have started the process of freezing your Figma accounts. You will not be able to access your files through Figma, but we will email or otherwise make your files available to you within the next two weeks,” the email said, according to DJI.

Figma also said in the email that it may resume providing its software to DJI if the latter is “removed from the sanctioned parties list.” While the email didn’t mention specific sanctions, DJI has been placed on more than one US blacklist.