US says looking to coordinate participation in Beijing Olympics with allies

The Biden administration said on Tuesday that it was considering a joint boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, amid calls from lawmakers and advocacy groups to back away from the Games, reported Reuters.

Ned Price, US state department spokesperson, said the boycott was one of the possibilities being considered as the Biden administration discussed its approach to China and the Beijing Olympics with allies.

Asked at a press briefing if the US was discussing a joint boycott, Price said: “It is something that we certainly wish to discuss . . . A coordinated approach will be not only in our interest, but also in the interest of our allies and partners. So, this is one of the issues that is on the agenda.”