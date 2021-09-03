US secures WTO backing in China solar cell dispute

A three-person World Trade Organization (WTO) panel has rejected all four of China’s claims in a case brought over US measures to limit the import of solar panel cells, reports Reuters . The panel’s decision that the measures did not breach global trade rules is seen as a decisive victory for the US.

The United States imposed a system of tariffs and a quota in 2018 after US producers complained that imports of certain crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells had increased to such an extent that the US domestic industry was at serious risk.

The “safeguard” measures are due to be put in place over four years, with annual reductions in the duty rates from an initial 30%. The duties have applied to solar modules and, beyond a set quota, to solar cells.