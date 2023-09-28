US to extend South Korean chip manufacturer China waiver

The US is expected to indefinitely extend a waiver granted to South Korean chip makers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix on needing licences to bring US chip equipment into China, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, reports the South China Morning Post . The US Commerce Department has discussed details with the South Korean chip makers on which equipment could be used in China, said Yonhap, citing unnamed sources, adding that the US would make related announcements as early as this week.

Last year, the chip makers had received authorisation from the US Commerce Department to supply equipment needed for chip production in China for a year without seeking additional licences.

The US Department of Commerce will update its “validated end user” list, denoting what entities can receive exports of which technology, to allow Samsung and SK Hynix to keep receiving certain US chip-making tools.