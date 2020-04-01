US to suspend some tariffs for 90 days

Donald Trump is poised to announce a 90-day suspension of tariff payments on certain imports, including some apparel and light trucks, as the US president seeks to blunt the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, reported the Financial Times.

The Trump administration in recent weeks allowed some tariff exemptions for medical supplies US officials had sought to bolster domestic stockpiles of protective equipment and other goods used to combat the outbreak.

But the latest action would have a broader impact on the struggling US economy, as the White House tries to keep businesses afloat following a sudden drop in demand.

According to an FT source, the suspension would not include some of the most high-profile tariffs imposed by Trump during the trade wars that have marked his presidency, including punitive levies on $360 billion of Chinese imports, and levies on imported metals imposed on national security grounds.