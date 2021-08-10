US warned Brazil that Huawei would leave it ‘high and dry’ on 5G

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan raised concerns about Huawei equipment in Brazil’s 5G telecoms network during his visit to the country last week, a White House official said on Monday, but Brazil made no promises about whether it would use products from the Chinese company, reported Reuters.

The National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere, Juan Gonzalez, denied reports that the United States had offered support for a NATO partnership with Brazil in exchange for cooperation over 5G equipment made by China’s Huawei Technologies, saying the two issues were not related and there was no “quid pro quo.”

“We do support Brazil’s aspirations as a NATO global partner as a way to deepen security cooperation over time between Brazil and the NATO countries,” Gonzalez said.

“We continue to have concerns about Huawei’s potential role in Brazil’s telecom infrastructure,” Gonzales said, adding that Huawei was facing “major challenges” to its semiconductor supply chain that would leave international customers “high and dry.” Brazil “made no commitments to us” regarding Huawei, he said, adding that US officials had urged both Brazil and Argentina to build native industries.