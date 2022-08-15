Video game rules deter China’s young

In 2020, six out of 10 Chinese children played video games, but by 2022, only four in 10 children are doing so, thanks to Beijing’s rigid online game time limit for minors, according to a new report published by market research firm Niko Partners, reports the South China Morning Post . Gamers aged between six and 17 totalled 83 million in China this year, down from 122 million two years ago, analysts found.

Chinese authorities issued a new rule last August, which came into effect in September, restricting play time for gamers aged under 18 to between 8pm and 9pm on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and statutory holidays.

The regulation, designed to root out gaming addiction among youngsters, was driven by Beijing’s belief that video games are harmful to the healthy development of the nation’s youth. As a result of the regulation, 77% of young Chinese gamers have been playing for fewer hours each week, according to analysts.