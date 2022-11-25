Video game sales rise for first time in six months

Video game sales in China grew for the first time in six months on the strength of the mobile and personal computer game segments, according to a new report, marking a positive signal for a market bogged down by weak consumer sentiment and tightened regulations, reports the South China Morning Post . Total revenue in China’s video gaming market rose 4.7% from September to October, reaching RMB 19.77 billion ($2.77 billion), according to a report published on Wednesday by Chinese research firm CNG.

The rebound comes as welcome news to industry players in the world’s largest video gaming market, following a dismal third quarter that saw mobile game sales plunge to their lowest since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sales of mobile games, which accounts for nearly 70% of China’s video gaming market, rose to RMB 13.56 billion in October, up 3.9% from the previous month, according to CNG.