Vivo offices raided in India

India’s financial crime-fighting agency on Tuesday raided the offices of smartphone maker Vivo, owned by China’s BBK Electronics, and its related entities, according to a senior government official and an industry executive, reports Reuters .

The searches by the Enforcement Directorate are part of an investigation into suspected money laundering, local media reported.

“Vivo is cooperating with the authorities to provide them with all required information,” a Vivo spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “As a responsible corporate, we are committed to be fully compliant with laws.”