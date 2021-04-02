Volkswagen to buy credits from Tesla in China to comply with environmental rules: Reuters

A Volkswagen joint venture in China has agreed to buy green car credits from Tesla to help meet local environmental rules, said three Reuters sources. The deal is the first of its kind to be reported between the two companies in China.

China, the world’s biggest auto market where over 25 million vehicles were sold last year, runs a credit system that encourages automakers to work towards a cleaner future by, for example, improving fuel efficiency or making more electric cars.

Manufacturers are awarded green credits that can be offset against negative credits for producing more polluting vehicles. They can also buy green credits to ensure compliance with overall targets, though trade is usually between affiliated companies that share a major stakeholder.

To help meet increasingly tough targets, Volkswagen’s joint venture with state-owned Chinese automaker FAW, or FAW-Volkswagen, has agreed to buy credits from Tesla, the Reuters sources said.