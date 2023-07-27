VW buys stake in Xpeng, partners with SAIC

Volkswagen is partnering with Chinese EV startup Xpeng and joint venture partner SAIC to build new models and potentially co-create platforms, it said on Wednesday, as it attempts to use local expertise to protect market share, reports Reuters . The Volkswagen brand will partner with Xpeng to produce two models targeting the middle-class segment which will carry the VW logo but feature Xpeng know-how on software and autonomous driving, a win for the EV startup that is less than a decade old.

The new models, to be rolled out from 2026, will plug a gap in Volkswagen’s product lineup in China, where the market for so-called “new energy vehicles” has grown faster than expected and Volkswagen lags local competitors and Tesla.

The carmaker is coming under heavy investor pressure over its China presence, both in terms of boosting EV sales and ensuring its slate is clean on labour rights issues in the Xinjiang region where it co-owns a plant with SAIC.