VW commits to 2022 targets

Volkswagen AG is sticking to its annual sales target in China despite a dramatic drop off in deliveries in the first half, according to a briefing held by the German automaker in Beijing on Friday, reports Bloomberg .

Covid restrictions that idled two major production bases in Changchun and Shanghai, along with supply chain bottlenecks and the ongoing semiconductor shortage, saw VW deliver just 1.47 million cars in the six months through June, down 20% on the first half of 2021.

That was only about 38% of the 3.85 million cars the automaker indicated it hoped to sell in China in 2022 when it pledged in January to return to 2020 levels.