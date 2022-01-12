VW EV sales drop by 10,000 amid chip issues

German carmaker Volkswagen sold 10,000 fewer electric vehicles than anticipated in China last year, due to fierce competition from domestic brands and the knock-on effects of the global semiconductor shortages, reports the Financial Times . VW sold 70,000 of its five flagship ID models, most of which were launched during the past year, having targeted sales of between 80,000 to 100,000 cars for 2021.

As a whole the VW group, which includes Audi and Porsche, delivered 3.3 million cars in China last year, 14% fewer than in 2020.

“2021 has been one of the most challenging years in our history in China,” said Stephan Wöllenstein, the group’s longstanding boss in the country, who is due to step aside later this year. “Whilst our order books are well filled, we were unable to match production to demand over a lack of semiconductors, with the situation further intensified by factory shutdowns—both on our side and supplier side—due to Covid-19 cases.”