Warner Music signs fresh China licensing deal with Tencent

Warner Music has agreed a fresh licensing agreement with Tencent to stream its music in China, as the record label looks to push further into the fast-growing music market, reported the Financial Times.

Through the agreement Tencent secures the rights to recordings from thousands of artists, ensuring Warner’s songs remain on the dominant Chinese company’s online music platforms, including QQ Music, WeSing and some car audio systems in China.

The deal will help “make our artists impossible to ignore” in China, said Simon Robson, Warner Music’s president of international.

China’s recorded music market made $591 million in 2019, up 16% from a year earlier, with the vast majority of sales coming from streaming.