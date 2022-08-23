Wealthy regions in China still investing in fossil fuels

Some of China’s most affluent regions have doubled down on fossil fuel, despite the country’s pledge in 2020 to become carbon neutral by 2060, according to the latest analysis by environmental group Greenpeace East Asia, reports the South China Morning Post .

While several Chinese cities and provinces with the nation’s highest GDP—including Guangdong, Zhejiang and Shanghai—have poured investment into developing low-carbon technology and renewable energy, they have also continued to increase the amount of money spent on fossil fuel projects, especially in gas, according to the research.

The southern province of Guangdong, China’s largest regional economy, invested RMB 385.1 billion ($56.5 billion) in fossil fuel projects so far this year, up 21.8% since 2020, according to Greenpeace. The eastern province of Zhejiang, China’s fourth-largest regional economy, and the neighbouring coastal metropolis of Shanghai, the tenth-largest regional economy, have also increased their investment in fossil fuel projects this year at the annual rates of 5% and 19.9% to RMB 92.3 billion and RMB 31.5 billion, respectively.