WeWork China will not be a part of global strategic reorganisation

WeWork China will not participate in the strategic reorganisation of WeWork in the United States and Canada, it said on Tuesday, reports Reuters . WeWork China is not a branch or unit of WeWork, it said in a statement on WeChat, adding the company has independent operations and management capabilities.

WeWork, the SoftBank Group-backed startup, sought US bankruptcy protection on Monday, after its bets on companies using more of its office-sharing space soured.

“Any operating conditions of WeWork in other regions around the world will not have any impact on WeWork China,” it added.