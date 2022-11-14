WH Group continues European expansion

Major Chinese pork processor WH Group has started to reorganize its business, first by selling off a seasoning unit in the US while trying to expand its presence in the European market through acquisitions, reports Nikkei Asia . In an attempt to lessen reliance on the US and China for about 90% of sales, WH will change its earnings structure and attempt to expand further into the large European markets.

WH said in October that it will sell its US-based Saratoga Food Specialties seasoning maker to Solina Group, a European company in the same business, through its wholly owned US subsidiary Smithfield Foods. The deal, valued at $587 million, is expected to complete by the end of the year.

Saratoga Food chalks up $280 million in annual sales through development, production and sales of sauces and dressings. WH said in a news release that it will reallocate proceeds from the deal for future investment in the US.