WHO approves use of China’s Sinopharm vaccine

The World Health Organization has added a Sinopharm vaccine to its list of approved Covid-19 jabs, reported the Financial Times.

The emergency use listing for the shot, developed in partnership with the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, is for a two-dose regimen for all adults aged 18 and over, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director-general.

It is the first vaccine of any kind made in China to receive emergency use authorization from the WHO.

Alejandro Cravioto, chair of the WHO’s strategic advisory group of experts on immunization, said the panel had made “a thorough assessment” of the vaccine, and that there was “enough evidence” it was safe and reduced cases of severe or symptomatic disease by at least 79%.