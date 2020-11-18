World can count on China to meet carbon pledge, says Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said China would step up its efforts to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and fulfil its pledge to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, reported Reuters.

“You can count on China to keep its promise,” Xi, who was addressing the 12th BRICS summit via video link, was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

China, which produces 29% of global emissions, is investing in renewables while also building hundreds of new, carbon-intensive coal plants and eyeing energy-intensive infrastructure projects to help accelerate its post-COVID-19 economic recovery, said Reuters.

“Global warming will not stop due to COVID-19. To tackle climate change, we must never relax our efforts,” Xi said, adding that China would continue to redouble its efforts to respond to climate change.