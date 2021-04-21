WTO chief: China central to trade reform

World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says she has been “heartened” by China’s commitment to revitalizing the multilateral trading system, insisting the country is “central” to reform at the World Trade Organization (WTO), reported the South China Morning Post.

The 164-member WTO has been operating without its Appellate Body, which arbitrates global trade disputes, since December 2019, while the long-standing complaint from the United States and Europe about subsidies enjoyed by Chinese state firms favored by the government remains a major issue.

China joined the WTO in December 2001. Speaking at the Boao Forum on Tuesday, Okonjo Iweala acknowledged the country’s transformation over the past two decades, while commenting that the world has also changed.

She praised China’s commitment to the multilateral trading system and said that the country is central to WTO reform.