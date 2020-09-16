WTO finds Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods violate trade rules

The World Trade Organization ruled on Tuesday that some US tariffs against China broke international trading rules, a conclusion that exacerbates US-WTO tensions, reported the Wall Street Journal.

The WTO sided with a complaint filed by China in 2018, which said the Trump administration broke WTO rules because of the way it singled out China for separate tariffs than other countries. The Trump administration has criticized these WTO rules for being inadequate.

“China has demonstrated that the additional duties apply only to products from China and thus fail to accord to products originating in China an advantage granted to the like product originating in all other WTO Members,” the panel said.

“This panel report confirms what the Trump administration has been saying for four years: The WTO is completely inadequate to stop China’s harmful technology practices,” said US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.