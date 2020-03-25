Wuhan lockdown to end in two weeks as China gets people back to work

The lockdown of the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first reported, will end in two weeks’ time, the provincial government has announced, reported the South China Morning Post.

Traffic control measures in the rest of the province of Hubei – which has a population about 60 million, roughly the same as that of Italy – will be lifted on Wednesday, according to Tuesday’s announcement.

Anyone leaving after the traffic control measures are lifted will need a QR code issued by the provincial government to indicate that they are healthy.

A handful of major cities in China, including Shanghai and Shenzhen, had said previously that people with the QR code who arrived from Hubei did not need to go through 14 days of self-quarantine and could immediately return to their jobs.