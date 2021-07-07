Xi calls for world leaders to cooperate in addressing global challenges

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for global political leaders to strengthen coordination and cooperation, align the interests of their own people with those of people around the world and move toward building a community with a shared future for mankind, reported Caixin.

Xi made the call in a keynote speech Tuesday via a video link from Beijing at the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit, a virtual meeting of more than 500 leaders of political parties and political organizations from 160-plus countries. The summit is hosted by the CPC’s International Department.

“From the perspective of ‘one’s own country first,’ the world is a small and crowded place with fierce competition all the time,” Xi said. “From the perspective of sharing a common future, the world is broad with opportunities for cooperation everywhere.”

Xi also said “attempts by anyone to create technological blockade, scientific gap or decoupling in development.”