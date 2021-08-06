Xi Jinping promises 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to other countries in 2021

President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China promises to provide 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to other countries in 2021, reported the South China Morning Post.

China will also donate $100 million to the Covax global vaccine distribution program for developing countries, Xi said in a written message to an international Covid-19 vaccine cooperation forum, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement.

“China will continue to do our best to help developing countries cope with the pandemic,” Xi said.

At the Global Health Summit in May, Xi said China had provided 300 million doses of vaccines to more than 80 countries, $2 billion in aid to developing countries’ pandemic countermeasures and economic recoveries. He also offered $3 billion international aid in the next three years to developing countries.