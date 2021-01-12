Xi says ‘time and momentum on China’s side’ as he sets out Party vision

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has laid out his vision for the Communist Party for the next three decades, calling for conviction and confidence in the face of unprecedented global challenges, reported the South China Morning Post.

Xi told a top-level meeting in Beijing on Monday that he believed “time and momentum are on China’s side.” He was addressing leading cadres at a meeting on the fifth plenum—an important closed-door gathering in October on China’s medium- and long-term plans for social and economic development to 2025.

“The world is in a turbulent time that is unprecedented in the past century,” Xi said in the speech, according to state media People’s Daily. “But time and momentum are on our side. This is where we show our conviction and resilience, as well as our determination and confidence.”

“At the same time, we must see clearly that, for now and until this upcoming period of time, while our country is at an important period of strategic opportunity for development, there will always be changes to our opportunities and challenges,” Xi said. “The extensiveness of these opportunities and challenges is unprecedented but, all in all, the opportunities we face outweigh our challenges,” he added, calling for unity, diligence and flexibility to achieve the party’s goals.