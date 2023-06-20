Xi sees “progress” made in US-China relations

The US and China have made “progress” towards stabilising plunging bilateral relations, China’s leader Xi Jinping declared on Monday as he held a long-delayed meeting with US secretary of state Antony Blinken, reports the Financial Times . Xi’s comments represent the strongest signal yet that Beijing is willing to consider a truce in its increasingly acrimonious relationship with Washington.

Speaking in the Great Hall of the People with Blinken, the first US secretary of state to visit the Chinese capital since 2018, Xi said whether China and the US could get along had a “bearing on the future and destiny of mankind.”

“The two countries should properly handle Sino-US relations with an attitude of being responsible to history, the people and the world,” Xi said. Xi added the two sides had “made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues” in extensive talks between senior Chinese officials and Blinken during the two-day visit.