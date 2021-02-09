Xi sends message on growth through innovation, big data in Guizhou

President Xi Jinping has called on cadres to push for “deep integration” of big data and the real economy during a tour of Guizhou province in China’s south, reported the South China Morning Post.

State media reports said Xi urged officials to seek growth based on innovation when he visited the province last week.

He said this was “an inevitable choice” as the country sought to set the stage for a new development path, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

“[We should] focus on this new development path, and push for deep integration between big data and the real economy,” Xi was quoted as saying. “[We must] nurture and strengthen [our] strategic and emerging businesses, and accelerate the modernisation of our industries.”