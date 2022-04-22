Xi suggests “global security initiative”

Chinese leader Xi Jinping suggested a “global security initiative” on Thursday which supports the idea of “indivisible security,” a notion that has Russia’s backing, but gave no further details on how it should be pursued, reports Reuters . During a video speech to the annual Boao Asia Forum, Xi said that the world should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, while paying attention to the “legitimate” security concerns of all.

“We should uphold the principle of indivisibility of security, build a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture, and oppose the building of national security on the basis of insecurity in other countries,” Xi told the gathering on the southern Chinese island of Hainan.

In talks over Ukraine, Russia has insisted that Western governments respect a 1999 agreement based on the principle of “indivisible security” that no country can strengthen its own security at the expense of others.