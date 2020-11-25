Xi vows to push forward conclusion of China-EU investment pact

Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to reach an investment deal with Europe this year that will give European businesses greater market access in China, reported Caixin.

“We hope that Germany and the European Union will remain open to Chinese companies,” Xi told German Chancellor Angela Merkel Tuesday during a phone conversation, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Merkel congratulated China on signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with 14 other Asia-Pacific countries and said she hoped to “put in more effort” to conclude the investment deal between the European Union and China.

A China-EU bilateral investment treaty has been under negotiation for years. Senior Chinese officials said a conclusion can be expected by the end of this year.