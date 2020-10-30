Xiaomi grabs smartphone market share in third quarter as Huawei wobbles

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp grabbed market share in China and Europe in the September quarter as rival Huawei Technologies’ dominance slipped due to US sanctions, market data showed, reported Reuters.

Xiaomi took third spot on the global leader board. It sold 47.1 million handsets in the third quarter, a 45% surge from a year earlier, according to market research firm Canalys.

The global smartphone market contracted 1% year-on-year in July-September with shipments down to 348 million units, but rose 22% from the pandemic-pummeled second quarter, reported Reuters.

Samsung regained the top spot, helped by sales in India, where Chinese brands suffered due to political tensions. Huawei slipped to number two globally, and Apple, which only launched the new iPhone earlier this month, took the number four spot in the September quarter.