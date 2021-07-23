Xiaomi leads India’s smartphone market with 29% share

Xiaomi’s pole position in India’s smartphone market remained unassailable in the second quarter as nearly a third of the country’s smartphone sales went to the Chinese electronics giant, reported Caixin.

In the three months through June, Xiaomi shipped 9.5 million smartphones in the country, up 77% year-on-year, giving it a market share of 29%, according to Canalys.

Canalys analyst Jash Shah linked Xiaomi’s performance to growth in its online sales, which received a boost from the budget Redmi Note 10 series.