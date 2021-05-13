Xiaomi removed from US government blacklist

In a move that reverses one of Donald Trump’s last actions before leaving office, Xiaomi is set to be removed from a government blacklist by the US Defense Department, reports Reuters.

The company and the US government have agreed to resolve their ongoing litigation in a court filing that brings their run-in to an end. A spat that had increased difficulties in Sino-US relations.

Xiaomi released a statement saying that the company is watching developments very closely. Whilst a spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council said “the Biden Administration is deeply concerned about potential US investments in companies linked the Chinese military and fully committed to keeping up pressure on such companies.”