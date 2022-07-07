Xiaomi’s Vietnam plant produces first shipment

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi Corp has taken delivery of its first batch of locally made handsets in Vietnam as part of a broader expansion to Southeast Asia amid supply chain disruptions at home, according to its contract manufacturer, reports the South China Morning Post .

Xiaomi has been working with Hong Kong-based DBG Holdings in Vietnam for more than a year to boost the supply of handsets in the region, a DBG representative told the South China Morning Post. The contract electronics manufacturer operates plants in China and India for clients that include Huawei Technologies Co and Lenovo.

Yan Hao, DBG’s business director, said the firm has long wanted to expand to Southeast Asia and such a goal was in line with Xiaomi’s plans in the region.