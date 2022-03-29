Xpeng reports 200% revenue increase

One of China’s fastest-growing electric vehicle makers, Xpeng Motors, posted record quarterly revenues on Monday thanks to skyrocketing demand for its cars, outstripping market expectations, reports the South China Morning Post . However, the company’s delivery volume in this year’s first three months could fall below analysts’ estimates as COVID-19 outbreaks in major cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen dampen buyers’ enthusiasm and disrupt sales in March.

Shanghai is currently in the midst of a lockdown, while the southern tech hub of Shenzhen exited one last week.

Guangzhou-based Xpeng posted a 200% year-on-year jump in revenues to RMB 8.56 ($1.34 billion) for the quarter ended December 31, exceeding analysts’ median estimate of RMB 8.12 billion in a Bloomberg survey.