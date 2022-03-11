Xpeng starts taking orders in EU

One of China’s fast-growing electric vehicle startups, Xpeng Motors, has begun accepting orders for its new P5 family sedan model in four European countries, reports the South China Morning Post . In a step forward for the company’s global expansion, the Guangzhou-based firm said that the P5, the first mass-produced EV guided by lidar sensors, will be on sale in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands.

But the first batch of exports will not be fitted with lidar, which stands for light detection and ranging, and instead come with the Xpilot 2.5 driving assistance system. The lidar-guided P5 sold in China is equipped with Xpilot 3.5, the latest version of the system.

“The Xpeng P5’s arrival in four key European markets is a new demonstration of our commitment to Europe,” said Leon He, vice-president of Xpeng. “The P5 brings a host of differentiated features to a new customer base in Europe, a market where we are building ourselves as a long-term player.”