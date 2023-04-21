Yellen calls potential US-China decoupling ‘disastrous’

US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen has warned any effort to decouple from China would be “disastrous”, saying national security measures targeted at Beijing were not designed to “stifle” the Chinese economy, reports the Financial Times . In a major speech on Thursday, Yellen called for a “constructive and fair” economic relationship between China and the US, as Washington seeks to repair badly fraying relations between the two economic powers.

“The US will assert ourselves when our vital interests are at stake,” the Treasury secretary said. “But we do not seek to ‘decouple’ our economy from China’s. A full separation of our economies would be disastrous for both countries. It would be destabilising for the rest of the world.”

Relations between the powers have reached their worst state in decades after efforts to ease tensions were derailed two months ago when a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over the US.