Yum China seeks banks for potential Hong Kong secondary offering

Yum China is in talks with banks about a Hong Kong secondary offering, in what would be the latest in a flurry of US-listed Chinese companies choosing to raise money in the city, reported the Financial Times.

The company, which operates KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in China, will invite investment banks to pitch to be advisers for the potential listing later this week, according to FT sources.

One person with knowledge of Yum China’s plans said the listing could be worth up to $2 billion and that the company would listen to proposals from investment banks on Friday.