Yum China shuts East Dawning chain

Yum China Holdings, the owner of KFC and Pizza Hut franchises in China, is shutting down East Dawning, one of its struggling fast-food brands, after it suffered a fatal blow from the Covid-19 pandemic, reports the South China Morning Post . The company said in its annual report that the remaining five outlets of the Chinese-style quick-service restaurant (QSR) brand would cease to operate within 2022.

“The brand was severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the report said. “As a result, we have decided to wind down operations of the brand.” The annual report, filed to the Hong Kong stock exchange, did not provide financial data for East Dawning, which was established by Yum on the mainland in 2005.

The chain kicked off with about 100 restaurants nationwide located mainly at airports and train stations.