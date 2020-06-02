Yum China to bring Beyond Meat’s plant-based burgers to China

Yum China Holdings said on Monday that it will introduce Beyond Meat’s plant-based burgers at its fast-food restaurants in mainland China starting from June 3, reported the South China Morning Post.

Beyond Burgers will be introduced as a limited-time offering at select KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell locations in mainland China, said Yum China in a statement.

The launch is an important step for Beyond Meat which is looking to tap the Chinese market.

The company in April partnered with Starbucks, marking an important step to expand into Asia, where meat alternative products still have not experienced the popularity boom seen in the United States and parts of Europe.