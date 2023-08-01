Yum China will stick to store opening plan – CEO

Yum China Holdings, owner of the KFC and Pizza Hut chains in mainland China, plans to stick to a goal of opening up to 1,300 stores in 2023, as it still sees growth opportunities despite the slowing economy, its CEO said on Tuesday, reports Reuters . Joey Wat told Reuters in an interview after the company’s results, which showed a 25% rise in second-quarter revenue, Yum intends to stay at a pace of 1,100 to 1,300 new outlets this year, while overall capital spending will be between $700 million to $900 million.

“The market, despite sort of slower GDP growth, it is still much faster, or twice as fast as some developed markets and it is huge. It still offers us amazing growth opportunities,” she said.

“In the last few years we have been opening new stores not only at lower tier cities but also increased density in the top tier city and the results are very good,” she said, referring to the unofficial classification of China’s cities by population size, income and consumer activity.