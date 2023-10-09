Zeekr expands into Middle East

Zeekr, the premium electric vehicle brand of Chinese automaker Geely, is launching in four Middle East countries next year as it intensifies its global push ahead of a planned US listing, reports the Financial Times . The brand joins other Chinese EV makers including Warren Buffett-backed BYD that are expanding overseas in search of growth at a time of slowing sales and fierce competition in China.

The expected $1 billion Zeekr IPO would be the largest US listing by a Chinese firm since ride-hailing giant DiDi raised $4.4 billion in 2021. Since then, strained US-China ties and Beijing’s stricter cross-border listing rules have frozen the Chinese listing pipeline.

“Our competitive pricing strategy will be set to compete with traditional premium car brands such as BMW and Audi,” Chen Yu, a Zeekr vice-president, told the Financial Times.