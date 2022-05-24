Zhejiang reveals renewables roadmap

One of China’s wealthy coastal provinces has unveiled plans for 100 new renewable energy pilot projects over the next three years, becoming the first region in the country to release a roadmap to kick off its green energy transition, reports Caixin .

Zhejiang’s economic planning agency said in a social media post that 100 “new power system” pilot projects will be built in the province by 2025. It estimated that the projects will add at least 6.8 million kilowatts of renewable energy capacity, reduce annual coal consumption by 1.8 million tons and slash carbon dioxide emissions by over 4.9 million tons per year.

A “new power system” refers to one that draws mostly from solar, hydrogen and wind sources, as opposed to a traditional system in which renewables supplement fossil fuels. In March 2021, the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, which is headed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, endorsed the idea of developing a “new power system” as part of the country’s “dual carbon” goals of peaking emissions by 2030 and achieving net carbon neutrality by 2060.