Zoom halts direct sales in China, will rely on local partners

Zoom Video Communications, the popular conferencing app facing scrutiny over whether it transmits data to Beijing, will halt all sales of products in China except through locally based partners, reported Caixin.

The company informed Chinese customers that sales will be conducted only through authorized partners from Aug. 23.

“Our go-to-market model in Mainland China has included direct sales, online subscription, and sales through partners. We are now shifting to a partner-only model with Zoom technology embedded in partner offerings, which will provide better local support to users,” the company said in a statement on its website.