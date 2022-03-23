ZTE probation set to end after US judge ruling

Major Chinese telecommunications equipment maker China ZTE Corp’s five-year probation should be allowed to end, a US judge has ruled, reports Reuters . The probation stems from a guilty plea for fraud in 2017.

The ruling came on the final day of the company’s probation for illegally shipping US technology to Iran and North Korea. ZTE had been accused of violating probation over an alleged conspiracy to bring Chinese nationals to the United States to conduct research at ZTE through visa fraud.

While the judge said he found allegations of conspiracy to commit visa fraud to be true, he decided to not take any further action against ZTE, which had already reached the maximum probation for a felony.