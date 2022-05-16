$478 million in Xiaomi funds frozen by India tax authority

Chinese telecoms giant Xiaomi has had $478 million in deposits in local bank accounts frozen by Indian tax officials in February. The action comes as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion, reports Reuters . The fund freeze by tax authorities is in addition to another legal tussle Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi faces where it has challenged – successfully so far – a block on $725 million of its funds by another Indian enforcement agency for alleged illegal foreign remittances.

In the income tax case, authorities blocked 37 billion rupees ($478 million) in February under a legal provision that allows officials to take such actions to protect New Delhi’s revenue interests, a Xiaomi court document showed.

Two sources with direct knowledge said the amount blocked by tax inspectors was a fallout of the December raids conducted at Xiaomi India offices for alleged income tax evasion.