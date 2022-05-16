Chinese yuan granted higher weight by IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has awarded the Chinese yuan a higher weight in it’s five-yearly review of the special drawing rights (SDR) currency basket. The move is an acknowledgement of China and the yuan’s changing economic status, reports the South China Morning Post .

The Chinese currency’s weight will be raised to 12.28%, an increase of 1.36% from the 2016 assessment, according to an IMF statement on Saturday. The decision will take effect from August 1.

The increase, however, was overshadowed by the 1.65% increase for the US dollar, which now accounts for 41.73% of the currency basket, indicating great challenges ahead to break the US dollar’s dominance in the international financial system.