Ad revenue down for China internet firms

Companies in China are cutting back on digital-ad spending as the economy slows and recurring Covid-19 outbreaks weigh on consumption, another sign of waning business confidence in the world’s most populous nation, reports The Wall Street Journal .

Chinese internet giants that operate several of the country’s biggest online-advertising platforms recently warned of weak ad spending by their customers in the second quarter. Some also suggested it could be a while before a recovery takes hold, signaling pessimism about the broader economic outlook.

Businesses in China spent about 20% less on all forms of advertising in April versus the same month a year ago, according to CTR Market Research, a joint venture between China International Television and Kantar Group. That followed a 13% drop in March, which marked the beginning of a two-month Covid-related lockdown in Shanghai. CTR has yet to release data for May.